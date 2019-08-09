Regina Askia's daughter has graduated from high school in the United States of America and she can't keep calm about it.

The former beauty queen and movie star announced the good news via her Instagram page on Friday, August 9, 2019, with a beautiful photo of the graduate. She went on caption the photo with a quote where revealed that her daughter will be heading to the university to study Business Administration.

"Hello, Gram Fam! My heart is joyful as Mommy’s darling Ms T, wraps up in high school and gets ready to begin a new journey in College to study Business Administration as Pre Law. God bless your efforts dearest! Congratulations 🎈🎉 Mommy loves you," she wrote.

We say big congratulations to Regina Askia's 'Mini-Me' as she heads to the university. We know how fans of the gorgeous actress drool anytime she shares photos of her daughter and herself on social media.

