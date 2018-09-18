Pulse.ng logo
Go
Read cute message Bovi sends wife on her birthday

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bovi play

Bovi

(Instagram/Bovi)

Today happens to be Bovi's wife's birthday and the comedian had a cute message for her to mark the day.

The multi-talented comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, where he wished his wife and mother of kids a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my baby mama @krisasimonye             . She’s got four kids. She adopted the first one (that’s me) and then gave birth to three. Now she’s turned 30 and it’s time to have fun for the rest of her life! #dirty30 #dirty30kris," he wrote.

 

Happy birthday Mrs. Ugboma as you turn 30 today from all of us at PULSE. We like the fact that Bovi didn't go the usual traditional way of sending birthday messages. Thinking outside the box is always cool.

However, we've seen a number of celebrities celebrate their spouse on their birthdays with really cute messages. One celebrity who sure knows the right words to us on special occasions like birthdays is Stella Damasus.

Stella Damasus gushes over husband on his birthday

Stella  Damasus and her hubby, Daniel Ademinokan play

Stella  Damasus and her hubby, Daniel Ademinokan

(Instagram/StellaDamasus)

 

Back in July 2018, Stella Damasus' husband, Daniel Ademinokan celebrated his birthday and she sure had some really nice words to say about him. The veteran actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, where she posted a number of photos of her husband. She went on say words can't describe the way she feels for him rather she would wait to show him in the other room!

Stella Damasus play

Stella Damasus

(Instagram/StellaDamasus)

 

"My lover, my husband, my friend, my brother, my gist partner, my prayer partner, my hero, the head of my home @dabishop007 happy birthday my love. So much to say to you but I would rather say it privately in THE OTHER ROOM. #director #filmmaker #family #nyc #dabishop #hbd #hubby," she wrote.

