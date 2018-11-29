Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Read cute message AY sends wife as they mark 10th anniversary

Read cute message AY sends wife as they mark 10th anniversary

AY celebrates wife as the mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

  • Published:
AY Makun and his family play

AY Makun and his family

(Instagram/AYComedian)

AY says he wants to grow old and remember the past with his wife as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 29, 2018, where he showered praises on his wife on their anniversary. According to him, even though it hasn't been a smooth road, he is happy that she has been able to turn his house into a home.

"Not like we have made this last 10 years the easiest way to live together, or paint the picture of a perfect relationship from the last 15 years that I have known you. But our patience, perseverance, and love for each other have made it look so easy and effortless till date. I may not be able to explain my feelings in word, but this 10th year wedding anniversary simply attests to the fact that we are meant for each other. Today is as special in my life as I believe it is in yours.

View this post on Instagram

Not like we have made this last 10 years the easiest way to live together, or paint the picture of a perfect relationship from the last 15 years that i have known you. But our patience, perseverance and love for each other have made it look so easy and effortless till date. I may not be able to explain my feelings in word, but this 10th year wedding anniversary simply attests to the fact that we are meant for each other. Today is as special in my life as I believe it is in yours. Thank you for taking good care of me, thank you for turning our house into a home, thank you for your invaluable love, tolerance, kindness, and support. Thank you for the sweet memories that comes with our gifted daughter Michelle, and all the wonderful years we have shared together as progressive partners through His special grace. I want to grow old with you and remember the past with you. Happy 10th wedding anniversary, my sweet Personal Angel (PA) @Midas_interiors

A post shared by Ayo Makun (@aycomedian) on

 

"Thank you for taking good care of me, thank you for turning our house into a home, thank you for your invaluable love, tolerance, kindness, and support. Thank you for the sweet memories that comes with our gifted daughter Michelle, and all the wonderful years we have shared together as progressive partners through His special grace. I want to grow old with you and remember the past with you. Happy 10th wedding anniversary, my sweet Personal Angel (PA) @Midas_interiors," he wrote.

play

 

Congratulations to the Makuns as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary from all of us at PULSE.

ALSO READ: 5 celebrity siblings you should know

AY says blocking people on social media has nothing to do with being proud

AY Makun play

AY Makun

(Instagram/AYComedian)

 

AY has come out to say that when celebrities block people on social media, it doesn't mean that they are proud. The multi-talented comedian made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. According to him, the reward for insulting someone on his Instagram page is to get blocked.

"Abi them no dey know say you fit block them? I don’t like blocking. I don’t like shutting down avenues of communication. But if you’ve gone out of your way to insult me or my family over the things you cannot proof or defend, I will not give you the room to make me consider jumping into 3rd Mainland Bridge as an option in life.

AY Makun and wife play

AY Makun and wife

(Instagram )

 

"Blocking you only ensures I won’t have to accommodate any form of depression coming from someone who doesn't care about how I feel. It's as simple as getting up from your bed at night to put off the AC when you realise that you are beginning to catch cold. This has nothing to do with being a proud celebrity. it's more about you knowing that I am equally human too," he wrote.

Photos from Golden Movie Awards 2016 play

Emmanuel Ikubese, AY Makun and Gbenro Ajibade at the 2016 Golden Movie Awards 2016

(Instagram )

 

AY might be making a lot of sense and at the same time, some people might be of the opinion that as celebrities and public figures, you should be ready to take anything. Apart from blocking people on social media some celebrities have lately complained about some fans begging for financial assistance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Check out D'banj's message to Don Jazzy on his birthdaybullet
2 Flavour welcomes son with Sandra Okagbuebullet
3 Dencia slams Leon Balogun and family for comments made about Blac Chynabullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Nigerian filmmaker's movie 'King of Boys' makes N105 million in box office
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
Pulse List 5 celebrity siblings you should know
AY, IK Ogbonna, Runtown attend Mike Ezuruonye's 'Lagos Real Fake Life' movie premiere
Davido Peter Okoye, Don Jazzy react to singer's expensive birthday gift to girlfriend (Video)
Pulse List How your favourite celebrities reacted to Nigeria's performance at the World Cup
Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to girlfriend, Chioma
Merry Men Ramsey Noah, Ireti Doyle, AY Makun, Omawunmi attend movie premiere [Photos]
Pencil Highly talented comedian is set to stage Pencil Unbroken 3
These are the highest grossing Nigerian movies so far in 2018

Celebrities

Funke Bucknor pens down emotional post to late sister, Tosyn Bucknor
Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy is now an ambassador for Save The Children
Stephanie Coker
Stephanie Coker shares cute photos on Instagram as she turns 30
Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest
"Many women found courage to speak out because of my book"- Toke Makinwa
X
Advertisement