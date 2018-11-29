Read cute message AY sends wife as they mark 10th anniversary

news

AY says he wants to grow old and remember the past with his wife as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 29, 2018, where he showered praises on his wife on their anniversary. According to him, even though it hasn't been a smooth road, he is happy that she has been able to turn his house into a home.

"Not like we have made this last 10 years the easiest way to live together, or paint the picture of a perfect relationship from the last 15 years that I have known you. But our patience, perseverance, and love for each other have made it look so easy and effortless till date. I may not be able to explain my feelings in word, but this 10th year wedding anniversary simply attests to the fact that we are meant for each other. Today is as special in my life as I believe it is in yours.

"Thank you for taking good care of me, thank you for turning our house into a home, thank you for your invaluable love, tolerance, kindness, and support. Thank you for the sweet memories that comes with our gifted daughter Michelle, and all the wonderful years we have shared together as progressive partners through His special grace. I want to grow old with you and remember the past with you. Happy 10th wedding anniversary, my sweet Personal Angel (PA) @Midas_interiors," he wrote.

AY says blocking people on social media has nothing to do with being proud

AY has come out to say that when celebrities block people on social media , it doesn't mean that they are proud. The multi-talented comedian made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. According to him, the reward for insulting someone on his Instagram page is to get blocked.

"Abi them no dey know say you fit block them? I don’t like blocking. I don’t like shutting down avenues of communication. But if you’ve gone out of your way to insult me or my family over the things you cannot proof or defend, I will not give you the room to make me consider jumping into 3rd Mainland Bridge as an option in life.

"Blocking you only ensures I won’t have to accommodate any form of depression coming from someone who doesn't care about how I feel. It's as simple as getting up from your bed at night to put off the AC when you realise that you are beginning to catch cold. This has nothing to do with being a proud celebrity. it's more about you knowing that I am equally human too," he wrote.

AY might be making a lot of sense and at the same time, some people might be of the opinion that as celebrities and public figures, you should be ready to take anything. Apart from blocking people on social media some celebrities have lately complained about some fans begging for financial assistance.