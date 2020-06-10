Nigerian rapper, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner popularly known as Zoro has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force over the rape allegation levelled against him.

A young lady, Yachit Ayuba, with the Instagram handle, @mystic_sweetness had taken to her Instagram page where she accused the rapper of forcefully having sex with her back in 2015.

The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, revealed the letter of petition addressed to the commissioner of police in Lagos state.

According to him, he wants the rape allegation investigated as the news has not only almost ruined his reputation but relationships with the different brands he works with.

"Dear Fans, Further to my last post, my team (legal and management) and I have reported the rape allegation leveled against me to the Nigeria Police. I want to implore you my fans, friends, and family to kindly disbelieve any lies from the unscrupulous lady while the Police continue their investigation on the matter," he wrote.

"I am more than certain that my innocence will vindicate me eventually. Finally, it is important to fight against false rape accusations. The implication of false accusations on the ‘falsely accused’ is grievous and causes mental, and psychological damages which can affect business and personal relationships."

"It will also deter rape victims from speaking up because of disbelief and stigma. Thank you very much for all your calls, messages, and well wishes during this period. #saynotorape #thistooshallpass #saynotofalseaccusation."

The rapper is being accused by a young lady of raping her back in 2015.