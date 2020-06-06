Nigerian rapper, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner popularly known as Zoro has come out to deny the rape allegations levelled against him.

A young lady, Yachit, with the Instagram handle, @mystic_sweetness had taken to her Instagram page where she accused the rapper of forcefully having sex with her back in 2015.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, June 6, 2020, the rapper denied raping the young lady.

A young lady, Yachit, with the Instagram handle, @mystic_sweetness had taken to her Instagram page where she accused the rapper of forcefully having sex with her back in 2015. [LindaIkeji]

According to him, he wonders why the said young lady is trying to accuse him falsely and what she hopes to gain from the allegations.

"Rape is such a nasty act, that I will never ever take partake in it or be involved with anybody that rapes, I even find it difficult to say the word. I feel really terrible that someone has accused me of the act. I do not know exactly why she is doing what she is doing," he wrote.

Nigerian rapper, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner popularly known as Zoro has come out to deny the rape allegations levelled against him. [Instagram/ZoroSwagBag]

"I forgive and I pray God forgives her too, but because this will also hurt people that look up to me, the family brands I work with and fans, I have decided to take legal actions to address this. I am willing as well to provide legal support to Yachit too so she has proper representation and to make sure there’s no thought of suppression or intimidation."

Zoro

"My team also tried to contact her to understand exactly what her problems are but she labeled it suppression and trying to shut her up which is also false, this one weak me meyne but God Dey. To make it clear, I did not rape Yachit. I’m putting this out ahead of my legal team’s statement. Stay careful out there guys ✌🏾"

The rapper is being accused by a young lady of raping her back in 2015.