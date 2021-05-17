RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Yung6ix loses N5.7M cash and other valuables as robber breaks into his car

Odion Okonofua

The music star says he had all his valuable properties in the car.

Nigerian rapper Yung6ix [Instagram/Yung6ix]

Nigerian rapper Onome Onokohwomo also known as Yung6ix has been robbed in the United States of America.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 17, 2021, where he revealed that the robbery incident took place as he was moving to a new apartment.

He went on to share the CCTV footage from the crime scene.

"My car got robbed. Had my whole life in that car. My laptop with my new album and mixtape. about $5,000 - $7,000 cash, Black Magic 6k camera, 4 iPhones my ps5 and studio recording equipments while I was moving into my new apartment," he captioned the video.

Yung6ix is a Nigerian rapper. He rose to prominence in 2010 after he did a cover for rapper Ice Prince's hit single 'Oleku.'

