Rapper Tec of Showdemcamp ties the knot with his bride in U.K

The couple had their white wedding ceremony before they headed to the reception.

Davies was dressed in a flowing traditional Agbada while his beautiful bride was dressed in native attire.

Among those who graced the occasion were close friends and family of the couple.

Olumide Ayeni also known as Ghost and the second member of Showdemcamp was also in hand to support his friend and band partner.

Highlights from the occasion included never before seen footage of Tec dancing.

The music star also performed some of his hit singles to the admiration of the guests.