Rapper Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama spark dating rumours

The two were spotted at a nightclub partying and having a swell time together.

The rapper and his new babe looked all cosy as they rocked to Rema's 'Woman.'

Both celebrities may have found love in each other's arms after their respective and publicly exposed failed relationships.

Hamisa's relationship with Diamond Platnumz made the headlines after their split following witchcraft allegations.

Rick Ross recently got out of a messy separation battle with his baby mama, Briana Camille.

Camille sued the rapper for child support and legal fees during their rift.