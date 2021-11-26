RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama spark dating rumours

Hamisa's relationship with Diamond Platnumz ended after she was reportedly accused of witchcraft.

American rapper Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto

American rapper Rick Ross has sparked dating rumours with Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz's baby mama, Hamisa.

The two were spotted at a nightclub partying and having a swell time together.

The rapper and his new babe looked all cosy as they rocked to Rema's 'Woman.'

Both celebrities may have found love in each other's arms after their respective and publicly exposed failed relationships.

Hamisa's relationship with Diamond Platnumz made the headlines after their split following witchcraft allegations.

Rick Ross recently got out of a messy separation battle with his baby mama, Briana Camille.

Rick Ross and his baby mama Briana Camille

Camille sued the rapper for child support and legal fees during their rift.

Rick Ross and Camille have three children together.

Rapper Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama spark dating rumours

