Rapper Mocheddah recounts terrible experience during pregnancy

The rapper said she threw-up about 10-15 daily.

Nigerian rapper Mocheddah [Instagram/Mocheddah]
Nigerian rapper Mocheddah has recounted the excruciating pains she went through during pregnancy.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the music star narrated how she was in pain for 25 weeks.

"I had hyperemesis gravidarum for the first 25 weeks of pregnancy, and when I tell you, it is the hardest thing I have ever experienced in life, and I doubt any-other thing can be more challenging or more painful," she wrote.

"I was bedridden for weeks and could barely open my eyes and talk. All I could do was breathe. I threw up 10-15 times a day. I won't call it throwing up; it was an exorcism where I felt like a sick volcano needed to erupt way too often. I couldn't eat or drink anything."

"All through, I have had the worst heartburn, indigestion, constipation, acid reflux coupled with the worst pelvic pain that started at 6weeks ( cue in my voice over artist voice )"

The rapper gave more details about her pains, narrating how something she wanted so badly had become really painful.

"Between the big, painful agbalumo looking boils, Wicklow, sore eyes, and teeth, it was hard to remain grateful. How did something I wanted so much become the most painful experience of my life?" she added.

"I cried a lot from the pain, and I cried because I felt terrible for feeling so awful because I just couldn't see past the pain."

Despite all the pains and hurdles faced, Mocheddah said pregnancy for her was mind-blowing and a miracle.

The rapper and her hubby Bukunyi welcomed their first child in November.

