Rapper MI Abaga celebrates 40th birthday

Odion Okonofua

Happy birthday to one of Nigeria's biggest rappers of all time from all of us at Pulse.

Nigerian music star MI Abaga.[Instagram/MIAbaga]

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has clocked 40.

To celebrate the special day, the music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, October 4, 2021, where he penned a message to celebrate his birthday.

"40. Today I cross a personally joyful milestone: From henceforth, (the adages promise) life will begin. Without knowing it, that was my recent process to arrive here at this moment today. Shedding the old, and making way for the new," he wrote.

"I’m grateful for the walk here. I look around, locking eyes with all you who have refused to leave, adamant that I am worth the ride."

"And you are not wrong; but I am worth it because of you. If, for the road ahead, I can ...unt on you.. then my friends… let us forge ahead!! Bring it on.. let life begin!!! 🦁 #MIat40 #StillIncredible."

Happy birthday to the music star from all of us at Pulse.

Jude Abaga popularly known as MI Abaga is a Nigerian rapper and record producer.

He rose to prominence in 2006 with the song 'Crowd Mentality.'

The Jos-born rapper went on to release some of the biggest rap albums in the country including 'Talk About It,' 'Chairman,' and 'MI 2: The Movie.'

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

