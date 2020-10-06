Nigerian rapper, Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor popularly known as ILLBLiSS has welcomed a baby boy with wife, Munachiso.

The rapper announced the big news via his Instagram page on Saturday, October 3, 2020, where he shared a photo of his son.

"As Maama and Paapa hold you in our arms, We whisper your name a million times ...”KACHiMSiDEH” ( As My GOD has Written) In absolute gratitude to God Almighty. Welcome to Our World My Little Princess. @baybychis ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #KachimSideh #Chimbusonma," he captioned the photo of the baby.

ALSO READ: iLLBLiSS speaks on waiting for his 1st child for 8 years

Congratulations to the Ejiofors from all of us at Pulse.