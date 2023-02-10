Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

The American rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday to announce the arrival of his newborn baby girl.

“I’m so thankful that my baby girl is here and she’s so pretty and healthy,” he wrote.

The couple got married in October 2017. BET sponsored the wedding and created "The Mane Event," a 10-part TV series portraying the wedding preparations and event.

Mane released his autobiography, 'The Autobiography of Gucci Mane,' in September 2017.