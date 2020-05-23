Nigerian rapper, Erigga has joined the list of celebrity landlords as he shows off his almost completed residence on social media.

The music star took to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Saturday May 23, 2020, where he shared photos of his new home.

According to him, the house is 85 percent near completion.

The music star joins the list of celebrities with private properties [Wikepidia]

"He said he was gonna do it. I did not know how or when. But I just believed and put in work. Thank you GOD #100% warri music money #rawbish !!!! It’s 85% complete oh," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to Eriga from all of us at Pulse.