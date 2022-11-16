Rapper Chinko Ekun recounts sad experience with fraudsters

In an exclusive conversation with Midweek Entertainment, the singer of the hit song Able God revealed that the sad event altered his outlook on investing.

"I once fell for an investment scam worth millions of naira, after that, I decided my only investment was myself and how I looked. So, I saved more but something happened and I had to pull out my money to save a life and I have no regrets because as I speak, the person is still alive and I’m glad I did.”

The former Y.B.N.L signee admitted he wishes he had worked together more before things took a bad turn for him and said he had intentions to change lives via music.

“I would have collaborated more or stayed more consistent but my entire mind was to go for shows to help the label recoup all the money that was spent on me.

“A lot was spent on me and I am forever grateful. I plan to break records, revive rap music and touch the lives I can. I own my label now.”