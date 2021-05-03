RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Blaqbonez says he plans to be a polygamist

Odion Okonofua

The rapper says monogamy is unrealistic.

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule popularly known as Blaqbonez [Instagram/BlaqBonez]

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule popularly known as Blaqbonez has revealed his plans to be an unapologetic polygamist.

The music star made this known during a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds.

"I can get married but first everyone needs to know that I cannot be exclusive. Monogamy for me is unrealistic. I cannot be exclusive...yes I am a polygamous man," he said.

'The truth is I don't lie. I am not going to pretend to a girl that you are the only one I care for...no! I will tell you right of the back. If any female is anywhere in my life, she already knows how I roll."

When asked how many women he intends on marrying, the rapper said he plans to oust King Solomon of the bible.

Blaqbonez is a Nigerian rapper signed to 100 Crowns, which is an imprint of Chocolate City.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

