Rapper Blaqbonez says he plans to be a polygamist
The rapper says monogamy is unrealistic.
The music star made this known during a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds.
"I can get married but first everyone needs to know that I cannot be exclusive. Monogamy for me is unrealistic. I cannot be exclusive...yes I am a polygamous man," he said.
'The truth is I don't lie. I am not going to pretend to a girl that you are the only one I care for...no! I will tell you right of the back. If any female is anywhere in my life, she already knows how I roll."
When asked how many women he intends on marrying, the rapper said he plans to oust King Solomon of the bible.
Blaqbonez is a Nigerian rapper signed to 100 Crowns, which is an imprint of Chocolate City.
