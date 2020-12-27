Nigerian rapper Lotanna Udezue popularly known as BigLo has died after battling with a kidney ailment for years.

The death of the rapper was announced via Instagram by singer Jazzman Olofin on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

"Dear BIGLO, heard the sad news last night you passed away. You fought bravely all the way but GOD Almighty knows best. We'll keep the fire burning. Rest in peace, bro. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 FYI, BIGLO was a Nigerian music producer, rapper, and singer," he wrote.

May his soul rest in peace.

It would be recalled that in 2019, the rapper revealed that he was down with a kidney ailment.

The veteran rapper made this known via his Gofundme page where he revealed that he was diagnosed with renal kidney failure back in July 2018.

According to him, this has made him go through dialysis three times a week since it was discovered.

Popular Nigerian rapper, Biglo dies after battling with a kidney ailment [YouTube]

Biglo revealed how his life has been upside down since he was diagnosed with kidney failure; he has lost his job, car, and even his house as a result of his predicament.

Biglo was known in the early 2000s for his hilarious rap energy which he brought to every song he made or featured. He worked with 2shotz and the famous StylPlus.