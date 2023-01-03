Rapper Bad Bunny loses his cool, throws a fan's phone into the water over 'lack of respect'

On Monday, January 2, a video clip showing the singer being interrupted by a female fan while he was in the Dominican Republic surfaced, casting major doubt on the artist's demeanour in the eyes of many of his admirers.

In response to the backlash, the singer took to Twitter to say that putting a phone to his face is disrespectful.

He wrote: "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face will be considered for what they are: a lack of respect, and I will treat them likewise."

The singer was been named the best streaming artist in the world for 2022. This is the third year in a straight that he has held the title, and he has amassed more than 18.5 billion streams.

Meanwhile...

On the Nigerian surface, a video of Burna Boy kicking a fan who tried to touch him at his Lagos concert, where he chastised fans after keeping them waiting for 7 hours, also surfaced on the internet.

Though fans eventually stayed back and enjoyed the concert despite his comments, in a video seen on the internet, Burna can be seen kicking a fan at the concert as he tried to touch his trousers.