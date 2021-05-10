Rapper AKA says he had a 'beautiful, yet challenging' relationship with his late fiancée following allegations that he physically abused her

Following the tragic death of Tempe, a friend spoke to the media and revealed that the rapper physically abused his late fiancée several times in their relationship.

Tembe's friend told South African online news publication News24 that Tembe told her that the rapper smashed her face against a wall during a fight in their apartment.

According to her friend, Tembe said she locked herself in the bedroom afterwards but the rapper broke the door to get to her.

The friend said Tembe recorded her rapper fiance breaking down the door in their Bryanston apartment.

"She then sent me the video of the attack. AKA is so violent in the video that he breaks down the door of the room that Anele had locked herself in, whilst escaping his blows, with his bare hands. This is an attack that I want women to be shielded from," the friend said according to News24.

The friend also claims that she has taken the video of the incident to the Cape Town Police, who are conducting an inquiry into Tembe's death.

"In the past few weeks, following the passing of my close friend Anele Tembe, I have been meditating and seeking guidance on what it is that I am to do in order to exercise my rights and to deliver on my responsibilities as a young adult in a country that fails to adequately protest its women and girls," the friend said in a statement to the police.

"The responsibility that I have is towards the many women and girls in this country, especially young women such as myself, who remain impressionable."

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, AKA released a statement describing his relationship with Tembe as 'beautiful, yet challenging' and saying he would not be drawn into exposing their troubles as a couple to defend himself against 'one-sided views'.

“What makes it even sadder is the knowledge that some of the people, she and I loved and entrusted with our deepest troubles, are now using those as weapons to set a negative narrative on my character," part of the statement read.