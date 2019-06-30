Following his wife’s explosive video interview about how she was allegedly raped at 16 by the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, Timi Dakolo has thanked Nigerians for their love and support.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Sunday, June 30, 2019, to appreciate his fans and everyone who has been supportive since his wife decided to tell her story.

He said due to their love and support, his wife's story has sparked a movement called #NotInMyChurch to help other rape victims in churches find help, healing and justice.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria are reportedly meeting on Sunday, June 30, 2019, over the rape allegation levied against the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, by Busola Dakolo.

Also, coalition of human rights groups is organising a protest on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) churches in Lagos and Abuja to demand the stepping down of pastor Fatoyinbo.