The Afro-urban lord, took to his twitter page to advice parents on proper child upbringing.

He appealed to parents to take responsibility for the actions of their male children, condemning the trend of stereotyping their lifestyle with the popular saying “boys will be boys”, and also noted that it is a lazy parenting strategy.

@adekunleGOLD ”Boys will be boys” is a lazy parenting strategy. If you have a child, you have a responsibility to raise them properly,” he wrote.

Some of his followers on twitter however, expressed mixed feelings about his comment and took to his comment section to air their opinion.

@saintj7 “Story, soldier come soldier go no matter how you raise your male child at a point in his life, he will start dropping most of the things you taught him and start learning new things on his own.”

@hope4 ” boys are most likely to stay out late just for the sake of football, while girls would probably not do the same. Boys will always remain boys”.

Pulse Nigeria recalled that he was born into the Kosoko royal family of Lagos State, Nigeria and got married to Simi, in a close-knit ceremony in 2019.

Adekunle Gold, who kick starts this new year with a new impressive single tagged “Jore” featuring Kizz Daniel, had gained widespread attention after the release of his hit single “Sade” back in 2015.