Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau has come out to debunk the reports that she was arrested and heading to jail.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the movie star said she hasn't been invited by the police or arraigned before any court.

"I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I'm therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories," she tweeted.

"I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I'm reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest..!!!"

"It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I'm grateful. Love Rahama."

This is coming days after the actress came under severe backlash on Twitter from the Northern part of the country over her photos.

Rahama Sadua's recent photos on social media has sent tongues wagging [Instagram/RahamaSadua]

According to the 'Arewa Twitter' extraction of the social media platform, the photos were indecent, provocative, and against their religion.

While reacting to the backlash, the actress who is currently under suspension by the northern movie industry, stated that she was not a party to the tweets that were perceived as blasphemous.