Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo has come out to deny the rumours that she has anything to do with colleague, Ken Erics' failed marriage.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 9, 2019, where she denied the rumours of being behind Ken's rumoured collapsed marriage.

It didn't end there as she went on place a curse on herself if she had anything to do with the failed marriage.

"Good day lovers, I'd love to bring to the public that myself and Ken Erics (Keene baby as I fondly call him), never had an affair, ken and I have been friends for years, we have a good working relationship and that's it. I feel bad about his present marital issues and I pray God gives them the wisdom to handle their issues. For all the people cursing and abusing me for crashing his home, may your curses be my portion if I had anything to do with him sexually in this life," she wrote.

Rachael Okonkwo's statement is coming days after Ken Erics' wife had revealed that the actor had moved out of their matrimonial home.

Ken Erics is yet to put out any statement to deny or accept these claims. Ken Erics' rumoured failed marriage is coming at the same time Blossom Chukwujekwu's marriage to Maureen Esisi has reportedly crashed.

Blossom Chukwujekwu's marriage to Maureen Esisi reportedly crashes.[instagram/RedVigor]

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home about three weeks ago. She also reports that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

We reached out to Blossom's management via email and they are yet to respond as at the time of publishing this story. Trust Pulse to keep you updated as this story develops.[Instagram/RedVigor]

It is not clear the reason behind the rumoured crash of this once admired marriage but there are speculations that Blossom is still in a romantic relationship with his former actress girlfriend.

Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has a few of Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.[Instagram/Redvigor]

One interesting thing about this alleged marriage crash is that the couple has both unfollowed each other on Instagram...a common feat among celebrity couples when there is trouble in paradise.