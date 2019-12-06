R.Kelly's woes appear to be compounding following the new charge levelled against him for bribery over a fake identity to marry the late Aaliyah.

According to PageSix, the music star had over two decades ago, bribed a public official so he could marry singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27.

Federal prosecutors in New York’s Eastern District accused the singer of bribing an unnamed government employee in Illinois on Aug. 30, 1994, to obtain a phony identification document for “Jane Doe 1.”

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, R.Kelly's former back up singer, Jovante Cunningham has revealed that he had sex with late music star, Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.

Jovante Cunningham's claims...

In the now-famous documentary 'Surviving R.Kelly' the singer said he saw the RnB legend molest the young Aaliyah. As reported by People, Jovante gave a detailed account of the time she witnessed the statutory rape committed by R.Kelly.

Kelly met Aaliyah in the early 1990s and produced her debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” in 1994. He’s repeatedly refused to discuss his marriage with the underage singer.