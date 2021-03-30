American rapper Quavo and his ex-girlfriend, Saweetie had a physical altercation in an elevator before their break up and, it was caught on camera.

In the shocking surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Saweetie was seen taking a swing at Quavo, but he was able to dodge it. Quavo then dropped an orange “Call of Duty” case, which Saweetie grabbed, and the two fought over it.

Saweetie then gets knocked down to the floor and the Migos rapper took the case.

Saweetie remained on the floor even though it wasn't clear if she was injured while Quavo stood there, looking down at her every so often.

Eventually, the doors of the elevator opened to a man but he didn't step onto the elevator.

The doors open again at another floor and Quavo, made his way off of the elevator before Saweetie, gathered herself and limped off as well.

American rapper Quavo and ex-girlfriend Saweetie [Instagram/Sawevo]

This video footage comes barely a week after the two officially called it quits.

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Saweetie announced that their almost-three-year-old relationship had crashed.

There have been reports that the two had called it quits after Saweetie unfollowed Quavo on Instagram.

The couple started dating in 2018 after Quavo slid into her DM.