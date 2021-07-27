Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities who used to be musicians

For some of your favourite celebrities making that career-defining moment changed their lives forever. Now we are talking celebrities who started off singing, rapping and decided to put a hold on all of that.

Interestingly, these celebrities became famous and richer after they left the music industry.

1. Klint Da Drunk (Comedian)

For many, the comedian Afamefuna Klint Igwemba also known as Klint Da Drunk has always been a stand-up comedian. This, however, isn't true as he used to be a musician.

Yes guys! Klint Da Drunk first rose to stardom in the early 2000s when he took part in the now-rested music talent show 'Star Quest.' He alongside rapper Nigga Raw were among those who contested for the grand prize.

In 2005, he featured in Nigga Raw's hit single 'Obodo.' Klint Da Drunk has gone on to become one of the most successful comedians in the country.

2. Gordons (Comedian)

We can assure you that not many people are aware that Gordons used to be a musician. The Delta State-born comedian used to be a member of a music group 'DC Envoy.'

The group was famous for its ability to mix gospel music with comedy. They played in different churches and campuses for years. Gordons was known to be the frisky member of the group because of his style, voice and ability to infuse comedy into their lyrics.

Today, he is one of the wealthiest and most influential comedians in Nigeria.

3. Okey Uzoeshi (Actor)

Over the last decade, Okey Uzoeshi has become one of the most sought-after actors in Nollywood. He has starred in several movies and won several awards too.

However, Uzoeshi was a member of the popular RnB music group in the 2000s, G-Xploits. The group was so good that they had several hit singles including 'Tear Rubber,' 'Your Man,' and 'Bolu Molu Merente.'

4. Abounce Fawole (Actor)

One glance at a photo of Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole and you'd probably remember a movie or two in which he has featured. Abounce as he is fondly called, however, became popular in the early 2000s when he featured in popular disc jockey, Jimmy Jatt's first album.

The former rapper featured in OJB Jezreel's hit song 'Bretete.' According to him an interview in 2020, he quit music because he couldn't handle the business associate with the industry.

The son of the late movie icon, Bukky Wright later launched a career in Nollywood and let's just say that was the biggest and smartest decision he made about his career.

5. DJ Switch (Disc Jockey)

Obianuju Catherine Udeh popularly known as DJ Switch needs no introduction as she is one of the most popular disc jockeys in the country. She first rose to stardom in 2009 when her group, Da Pulse, emerged as the winner of the reality music competition 'Star Quest.'

The group went on to release the hit single 'So Tey' and even featured Wyclef Jean in its remix. DJ Switch also won the maiden and only edition of the Glo X-Factor in 2013.