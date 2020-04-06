Interracial marriage is a form of marriage involving spouses who belong to different races.

In Nigeria, interracial marriages have been in existence for a very long time. However, some of these marriages have gotten more attention because of the couples involved.

We have seen in the last two decades, a number of our favourite celebrities find love in the arms of spouses from other parts of the world.

While some of these unions have lasted, some others haven't gotten lucky. For those who have stayed married, it has or appears to be working out great for them.

Here are five of your favourite celebrities who have gotten married to spouses from other parts of the world.

1. Ufuoma Mcdermott

Born in Benin City to Nigerian parents who hail from Delta State, Mcdermott is one of Nigeria's biggest actors. It is no news that the actress had a very interesting and successful career as a beauty pageant queen and runway model.

Mcdermott got married to her husband, Steve Mcdermott in 2010 and they are blessed with two beautiful children, Isio Jared, and Kesiena Alize.

2. Regina Askia-Williams

Regina Askia-Williams remains one of the biggest celebrities to have come from Nigeria. Unarguably the biggest actor of her time, the former beauty queen was the toast of many designers and brands as she walked the runway before hitting Nollywood.

After many years in the entertainment space, the former medical student of the University of Lagos turned nurse relocated to the United States of America. She got married an American, Rudolph 'Rudy' Williams. They are blessed with three children, Stephanie Hornecker, Teesa Olympia and Rudolph Junior.

3. IK Ogbonna

IK Ogbonna isn't your ordinary celebrity. He is a lady's man who has won the hearts of many of them over the years for various reasons including his style and physique. Ogbonna started his acting career after graduation from the University of Lagos.

He hit fame after his role in the movie ‘Playing Safe’ alongside Tonto Dikeh and Ini Edo. Dubbed one of the most stylish men in the country, it didn't come as a surprise when the gist of his relationship with Colombian model, Sophia Morales hit the Internet.

The two got married in 2015 and later went on to welcome their son, Ace. Unlike some of the celebs on this list, this marriage hit the rocks in 2019, when Morales announced her divorce from Ogbonna.

4. Uche Jombo

One of the pioneers of the modern Nollywood, Uche Jombo's name will be written in the hall of fame for years to come. The Federal University of Technology Minna, trained Computer scientist hit fame in Nollywood when she starred in the movie 'Visa to Hell.'

Since then, Jombo has gone on to become one of the biggest movie stars in the country. In 2012, she married American, Kenny Rodriguez and they welcomed their son, Mathew a few years after.

It is not clear what her status is with Rodriguez at the moment as she has kept her marriage and family away from the prying eyes of the public. In 2017, she slammed those who had been speculating about any crisis in her marriage.

5. Tosyn Bucknor

Tosyn Bucknor remains one of the most renowned On-Air personalities in Nigeria. A multi-talented OAP, the University of Lagos trained Lawyer had a flare for practically everything. Bucknor was a singer and songwriter all coupled with her very busy schedule working as an OAP.

She got married to her French-born husband Aurelien Boyer up until 2018 when she sadly passed away.