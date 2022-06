On our list this week, we will be looking at five of your favourite celebrities who have buried a child.

1 Ada Ameh

Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh became a prominent actress in the industry after her breathtaking role in the famous 1990s movie 'Domitila.' She has remained one of the most sought-after actors in the industry for over two decades.

Tragedy struck in October 2022, when the actress took to social media to announce the passing away of her daughter. According to the movie star, her daughter passed away after surgery in Abuja.

2 Eucharia Anunobi

Pulse Nigeria

Eucharia Anunobi was one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s. She rod on her beauty, eloquence and talent to the height of her career.

Anunobi who was married to Charles Ekwu, and shared a son, Raymond, with him. Sadly, she lost Raymond in August 2017 to sickle cell anemia.

3 D'banj

Pulse Nigeria

One of the saddest stories ever reported in the Nigerian entertainment space was the sudden death of Nigerian music star D'banj's son.

Nigerians woke up on Monday, June 25, 2018, to read and hear of the sad passing away of D'banj's son. Reports have it that he drowned in the swimming pool which is located in the residence of the singer.

4 Yinka Davies

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian vocalist, dancer and lyricist, Yinka Davies has always kept her private lifestyle away from the prying eyes of the public.

Sadly in February 2021, the Davies announced the sad passing away of her son, Jeremiah. According to the vocalist, her son passed away after a long battle with an Autoimmune blood tissue disorder.

He had been in and out of the hospital in the last 10 months.

5 Iya Rainbow

ece-auto-gen

Nollywood veteran Idowu Philips popularly known as Iya Rainbow is another movie star who has lost her child.