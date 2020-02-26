Even though its barely three months into 2020, there are indications that some of your favourite celebs might be walking down the aisle this year.

Weddings don't just fall from the sky and happen as we've seen the build-up to these possible unions from 2019. From beautiful public engagement parties to the very private and intimate ones, these celebs all have one thing in common; they are all walking down the aisle soon.

Let's be clear that proposals and engagement parties aren't any clear indications that these weddings would take place but it goes a long to show how seriously these superstars take holy matrimony.

Okay guys, get your Agbadas and Geles ready as we share with you, some of your favourite celebrities that might be saying 'I Do' in 2020.

1. Davido and Chioma Avril

Davido and Chioma's relationship remains one of the most talked-about celebrity love stories of all time. From the moment these guys went public with their relationship, we all became shareholders in making sure the relationship blossom. Davido proposed to Chioma in 2019 and the Internet couldn't keep calm.

Maybe Davido who isn't known to keep things on a low key wants to actually keep things out of the prying eyes of the public about his wedding plans. We know for sure that if that wedding holds in 2020, it is probably going to be the most talked-about celebrity wedding in modern times after Banky W and Adesua Etomi's.

2. Gedoni and Khafi

One beautiful thing about love is that it has no boundaries and limits as it can catch up with anyone at any time. This was the case of former Big Brother Naija housemates, Gedoni and Khafi who found love while at the reality TV show. Not many saw that relationship lasting. We guess these guys proved everyone wrong when they continued to stand by each other after the reality show.

Late December 2019, Gedoni proposed to Khafi in a memorable and beautiful style in far away Cape Verde. The rest now is history as we await the wedding date which is likely going to be in 2020. One thing that might be very interesting to watch out for will be their bridal train...all your favourite reality TVs wearing matching suits and beautiful gowns.

3. Kelly Hansome

Kelly Hansome has been in the music business for almost two decades now. He remains of the biggest singers from his era. However, one thing he did keep away from the public was his relationships. How he was able to do that still amuses everyone.

Well, the music star shocked everyone on social media early in 2020 when he announced the proposal to his soon to be wife. The couple appears to have an already beautiful family together. Their wedding might be another private celeb wedding or that which would bring out all the A list celebs on a beautiful Saturday morning.

4. CrazeClown and Jojo

They say a lot of beautiful ladies are attracted to guys who can make them laugh effortlessly and that experiment appears to work for most of our married comedians. Instagram comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as CrazeClown proposed to his girlfriend back in December 2019.

According to the Ukrainian trained medical doctor turned comedian, they have been an item for a long time. This beautiful couple might be walking down the aisle in 2020 as they both appear to be really into each other and ready to start a family.

5. Josh2Funny

Another Instagram comedian that surprised everyone in 2019 with a proposal was Josh2Funny. Josh2Funny woke fans up in 2019 when he shared a series of photos of his soon to be bride and himself. According to him, he is now officially off the bachelorhood.

As he said, he is off the bachelorhood and we can't but wait to see how this comedian walks down the aisle possibly in 2020 without it looking like a comedy skit.