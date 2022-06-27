RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse List: 5 celebrity relationships that never made it to the altar

Odion Okonofua
Alexx Ekubo and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
For many, this is called the 'last bus stop,' while for few, it may or may not lead to starting a new family.

Nigerian celebrities are known for showing off their relationships on social media, giving fans the idea of what a perfect relationship should look like.

Even though some of these couples may look perfect on the outside, there's always this dark cloud that most times submerges these 'God when' relationships.

On our list today, we will be looking at five celebrity relationships that never made it to the last bus stop.

Timaya and Empress Njamah

One interesting feat about that relationship was that they never hid it from the public. [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/EmpressNjamah]
Many can still remember when singer Timaya and actress Empress Njamah use to be an item. It was one beautiful relationship that got a lot of buzz.

Timaya and Empress
Timaya and Empress ece-auto-gen

However, things went sour in 2009 in a highly publicised bitter spat that was filled with negative press and accusations. In a recent interview, the singer gave a detailed account of the reason he took back the car he bought for his then-girlfriend, Njamah.

Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Alexx Ekubo and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu's split can be described as one of the most shocking stories in the entertainment world. For many, this was already a done deal. They had announced their wedding date on social media. What was left was for the D day and the popular celebrity aseobi styles to flood social media.

Alas! We all got a shocker after Fancy officially announced the end of their relationship.

Actor Alexx Ekubo and fiance Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
"I am aware this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself, because it is important that everyone finds happiness and live in their truth. At this time, my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much," part of her statement read at that time.

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari
Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari ece-auto-gen

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari in their prime made waves in Nollywood. To date, the status of their relationship remains a mystery as Iyke always denies it.

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari [Instagram/JimIyke] [Instagram/IamNadiaBuari]
According to the movie star, their relationship was all a script for his reality TV show; "For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, it was a live show except that it played into our personal lives too. I got what I wanted, which was followership, and I appreciate the audience for watching," he said during an interview.

Mercy Eke and IK Onyema

Mercy Eke and her ex-boyfriend, Ike [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] [Instagram/IamIkeOnyeama]
Big Brother Naija is one reality TV show that has not only given rise to stars but celebrity couples. One relationship that stood out from the show was that of Mercy Eke and IK Onyema.

The reality TV stars met during the fifth season of the show. It didn't take long before they became an item.

It is no news that Mercy Eke and Ike hit it off with their relationship during their stay at the Big Brother house. [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] [Instagram/IamIkeOnyeama]
They went as far as having a reality TV show for themselves after the show. It looked like a relationship made in heaven - at least on social media. A few months later, rumours of their split began to make the rounds. It was another messy celebrity breakup.

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.
A lot of people may not remember that Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy was in a relationship with former Nigerian football international, Victor Anichebe.

The two were the talk of the town as they showered each other with expensive gifts. For many, it was only a matter of time before they announce their engagement. Instead, they announced that they were no longer together.

Odion Okonofua

