Controversy is oftentimes the bane of the fame that comes with being a celebrity. A normal occurrence becomes a big deal because a celebrity is a subject.

In 2019, we saw a host of controversial celebrity moments that we need to talk about while reviewing the year.

These moments got everyone talking; from social media to radio and TV shows to tabloids, these celebrities were topic of conversation, not for the excellence or the mediocrity of their arts but one mess or the other.

1. Naira Marley and the EFCC

Naira Marley was just a fast-rising rapper who had just returned to Nigeria after years in the United Kingdom. With a few singles here and there, Naira Marley made more headlines with his antics on social media than his music.

He certainly didn't know what was coming for him when he shared the now very famous post on his Instagram page in April to defend internet fraudsters. He received a lot of backlash from several celebrities including Simi and Ruggedman.

A few weeks later he released the visuals to his song 'Am I A Yahoo Boy,' which became a monster hit. Maybe he should have had a rethink before shooting that video as they say 'Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. In the early hours of Friday, May 10, Naira Marley was arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over internet fraud.

His arraignment for a long time, will go as the most televised and talked about in the Nigerian pop culture tales. The court premises were filled with security details and fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the singer. He was remanded in prison custody and later got bailed after appearing in court for the second time.

2. Tonto Dikeh and ex-husband

Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill have both been at loggerheads for years since their marriage crashed. From social media meltdowns to court hearings and even injunctions, these two have defined what a cat and rat story means.

Well, not many expected Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Olakunle to continue with their feud in 2019. Tonto Dikeh woke millions of Nigerians on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, (A public holiday) with what can be described as a tell-it-all tale about her failed marriage. In an almost 30 minutes video, Tonto Dikeh gave graphic details of her sexual relationship with Churchill.

The moment that video got to the Internet, she became the most talked about person on Twitter. Interestingly, the conversation about washing her dirty linens in public got some of her fellow celebs talking. Tonto Dikeh who is known for not letting sleeping dogs lie, took on all the celebs who came for her including IK Ogbonna and Funke Adesiyan.

3. Davido and fake pregnancy drama

Davido spent the better part of 2019 away from controversies and dramas but these things have a way of always popping their ugly heads. While everyone was still basking in the euphoria of Davido's baby arrival and his planned wedding to girlfriend Chioma, a strange video hit the internet.

On Wednesday, October 23, two young ladies released a video on social media. One of the young ladies claimed that Davido was responsible for her pregnancy. According to the lady, after having sex with Davido, she found out that she was pregnant and all moves made towards reaching Davido and his manager have been received with strong opposition.

It didn't take long before Davido started threatening fire and brimstone, vowing to arrest the ladies over their false accusation. In a matter of hours, the ladies released another video, pleading with the singer that they didn't mean to offend him. They went on to say the video was only a prank. The outrage on social media was crazy as everyone called for their arrest. They were later arrested but released on the orders of Davido.

4. Timi and Busola Dakolo vs Biodun Fatoyinbo

One of the biggest controversial moments of 2019 has to be that of singer, Timi Dakolo, his wife, Busola versus the senior pastor of popular Abuja church, Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA).

During the now-famous interview, Busola gave a detailed account of Pastor Fatoyinbo allegedly raped her as a teenager while she was attending her church in Ilorin.

The drama that followed was a reflection of the couple's influence and that of the accused pastor. From the unknown security details who tried to forcefully gain access to the Dakolos residence to the suit filed by the couple, it was not only shocking to watch but embarrassing as the pastor and his congregation got dragged on social media.

5. Burna Boy vs AKA

In September 2019, Nigerians woke up to the news of its citizens being attacked and killed in South Africa. Even though it wasn't the first time its citizens were facing xenophobic attacks in that country, the media buzz this time around was way too loud for anyone to ignore. It sparked off a conversation among Nigerians on social media, and several celebrities weren't left out.

However, Burna Boy decided to air his mind, little did we all know that it was going to be one of the most talked-about topics for a long time. The music star took to Twitter were he dragged South Africans and one of its biggest music star and rapper, AKA. Burna Boy had threatened him and also vowed not to visit South Africa. It didn't take long before AKA also replied Burna Boy.

AKA later demanded that Burna Boy apologised which to date he not has gotten. It took a different turn when Burna Boy was later billed to perform in South Africa for a concert and AKA insisted that the Nigerian apologises before coming to South Africa. The organisers of the concert later cancelled the show.

