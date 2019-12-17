2019 saw some celebrities kiss their partners goodbye as their once admired and celebrated relationships hit the rocks.

For some of these celebrities, the cracks in their relationships were already industry gist before it became public while for others, it came as a complete shock for everyone.

Interestingly, there wasn’t any messy breakup. This might be because these celebrities have figured out a way of not washing their dirty linens in public or the breakups were all amicable. These are the five breaks that caught our attention in 2019.

1. Yvonne Jegede and Abounce Fawole

Yvonne Jegede and Abounce Fawole tied the knot three years ago after dating for a long time. These guys were seen as another beautiful celebrity union made in heaven but it was to hit the rocks.

The first hint we got of a possible crisis in their union was in February 2019 when Yvonne dedicated her baby with Abounce noticeably absent.

To make matters worse, Yvonne removed her husband's name from her Instagram handle before she confirmed the breakup in an exclusive interview with Pulse in March.

She also had to deny the insinuations that Abounce wasn't the father of her child. To date, Abounce has refused to comment on the crash of his marriage.

2. Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

No one would have believed it if he or she was told that the year will end with Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade being divorced. Everyone admired their beautiful finding-love-on-set story.

The couple had a way of keeping their marriage away from the prying eyes of the media but just like a goldfish that has no hiding place in the sea, the cracks in their marriage couldn't go unnoticed. In February 2019, fans and followers of Osas and Gbenro woke up to a rather strange post from the latter. He had in his post called out Osas over her parenting style.

After several months in the United States of America, Gbenro marked his return to Nigeria with an interview on Rubbin Minds in December where he confirmed that they are divorced.

Even though Osas didn't respond to his post, it was obvious that this love ship had sailed on. The icing on the cake was when Osas took down Gbenro's name from her Instagram handle in August.

3. Ik Ogbonna and Sonia Morales

This was a celebrity breakup that spilled from last year. The gist of a breakup between the two was around and although they didn’t confirm it, it was enough for them to make Pulse’s Celebrity Breakup list of 2018.

But in August 2019, after months of speculations, Sonia took to her Instagram page to announce that her marriage to IK Ogbonna was finally over

It did look like they were back together again after they were spotted at a party together in December 2018. But in August 2019, after months of speculations, Sonia took to her Instagram page to announce that her marriage to IK Ogbonna was finally over. In her very lengthy post, the Colombian born model said it was time to say goodbye to their union. Even though a lot of people expected IK Ogbonna to react to his ex-wife's statement, the actor has remained mute about the split.

4. Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

The most shocking celebrity couple split of 2019 is none other than that of the movie star, Blossom and his wife, Maureen Esisi. Social media will not forget in a hurry how Blossom and Maureen showcased their beautiful and 'happy marriage' to the admiration of many. It was usual for Nigerians to wake up to see these guys either making goofy videos or posting sexy photos for the gram...we couldn't get enough of the Chukwujekwus.

It was usual for Nigerians to wake up to see these guys either making goofy videos or posting sexy photos for the gram...we couldn't get enough of the Chukwujekwus.

But out of nowhere the story of a crisis in their marriage emerged in September 2019 and what followed suit were claims of infidelity from both camps. At some point, it was revealed that Blossom had gone back to his former girlfriend who happens to be a popular actress. Blossom was more brutal as he took down all his estranged wife's photos from his Instagram page while Maureen still has a few of them on her page. Blossom and Maureen have not come out to speak about the crash of their marriage.

5. Mofe Duncan and Jessica Kakkad

To think that these guys had split a year earlier and the media didn't get even a clue, goes a long way to show how discreet they were about their breakup. Well, it took just a die-hard fan of Jessica Kakkad to burst the bubble in September 2019. While answering questions from her loyal fans on Instagram, she revealed to a fan who asked if she would be getting married again that she had no idea...and social media couldn't keep calm with the questions. "Are you single?" "Where is Mofe?''

A few hours after the news broke, Mofe Duncan took to his Instagram page to release a statement where he revealed that the marriage had crashed a year earlier and that he still had a cordial relationship with Jessica and her family. He ended the statement by saying that he has moved on with his life. Mofe and Jessica got married in a well-attended ceremony back in 2015.