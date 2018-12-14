Pulse List 2018: Top 7 celebrity moments of the year

news

2018 has been indeed a very eventful year in the world of your favourite celebrities and there some moments that we will won’t forget in a hurry.

For some of these celebrities, they were in the news every other week for different reasons while for some they just knew how to stay away from the limelight. However, we had some moments in 2018 that can't be forgotten in a hurry.

Just so you know these moments varied as some of these celebs had some really controversial and emotional moments. So guys, in no particular order, here are the top seven celebrity moments of 2018.

1. Davido buys his girlfriend, Chioma Avril a car

Celebrities buy cars every day for themselves and their spouses which usually makes the news but this was one story that just didn't make the headlines, it broke the Internet. Davido kicked off the year with a relationship, something he had never done before and so all eyes were on him and his new love interest, Chioma Avril Rowland.

From taking her to private family events to touring the world together , we knew these guys were indeed in love. Fast forward to May 2018, we all woke up to the news that Davido had surprised Chioma during her birthday with Porsche car worth millions of naira . A visibly excited Chioma couldn't hide her joy when the gift was presented to her. The car gift became a trending topic on social media. From Don Jazzy to AY Makun to Peter Okoye, some celebrities jumped in on the topic as the reacted to the car gift.

2. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's birthday carnival

This year saw a number of female celebrities turn 40 and even though it was just mere coincidence it sure did feel like our favourite female celebs were all coming of age. One celebrity who made her 40th birthday a big deal was Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. Trust us when we say her birthday was one of the highest moments in 2018.

The birthday celebration can be said to be one of the biggest celebrity birthdays of modern time. It was a five-day event which kicked off with the actress visiting the orphanage home and climaxed with the birthday ball themed '#Omotola4point0 . It was attended by dignitaries from all works of lives. It would remain of the biggest birthday parties in the entertainment industry for a long time to come.

3. Mercy Aigbe's red dress drama

Just like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who turned forty in 2018, Mercy Aigbe also turned 40 in 2018. The actress decided to celebrate her birthday in style as she threw a party that was attended by friends and family. However, a drama ensued just before the birthday proper.

Mercy Aigbe had taken some birthday photos as part of the activities marking the special day.

Immediately the photos broke the Internet a certain lady began to make claims to the red dress she wore for the photo shoot. According to her, the dress was actually made for her wedding and the designer of the dress gave her something else, failing to deliver the original dress. The drama that followed after the lady called out Mercy Aigbe overshadowed the birthday celebration.

4. Davido goes to NYSC camp

One celebrity that actually stayed away from controversy in 2018 was Davido. This may come as a surprise to many following his drama-filled 2017. However, the music star spent the better part of 2018 releasing hit songs back to back without taking a break. Then we can't also forget that he found love this year too after he went public with his relationship with Chioma.

One major highlight of 2018 was when Davido announced that he will be joining thousands of Nigerian graduates to perform the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps program. In his usual flamboyant style, he released photos of himself wearing the NYSC kits , then he actually went to NYSC camp . We all know what happened the moment he entered the Lagos state camp as he was cheered by both the staff and corp members present. He, however, didn't spend the mandatory three weeks in the camp but sure got everyone excited over his decision to take part in the program.

5. Linda Ikeji gives birth

When Linda Ikeji announced that she was pregnant in May 2018 , many people were of divergent opinions about the millionaire blogger's latest news. Trust Linda Ikeji as she teased fans and followers as the days to the arrival of the baby drew closer. We got to see the media mogul show off her baby bumps in different Instagram photos and videos.

Fast forward to September 2018, Linda Ikeji revealed to everyone that she had given birth to a baby boy . The news of Linda's delivery spread like wide fire so much that it became the trending story for the days. The aftermath of the birth of the baby saw the Linda Ikeji buying a very expensive car as a gift to the baby . Apart from giving birth to a baby in 2018, Linda Ikeji also bagged a doctorate degree from the Trinity International University of Georgia.

6. Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in his music video

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spent a better part of 2018 keeping fans, followers, and critics about the status of their relationship. From showing up at events together to sharing kisses on stage and even suggestive birthday messages on Instagram, they left everyone puzzled about their relationship.

October 2018, Wizkid released the video to his single, 'Fever' and in less than ten seconds into the video, Tiwa Savage appears in the video and the rest we say is history. We got to see Tiwa Savage and Wizkid give us a more than 'singer-video vixen relationship.' The video got over a million views in less than twenty-four hours and social media went into a frenzy. From throwing jabs at Tiwa's estranged husband, Teebillz to calling out the singers in the song, everyone had something to say about the music video .

7. 2Face Idibia settles rift between his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi and Annie Idibia

For many who don't know, 2Face Idibia has seven children from three different women who all impacted his life at some point. However, two of these women, Pero Adeniyi who gave birth to three of the singer's kids and his wife, Annie Idibia have always had a very frosty relationship which has spanned over a decade. On social media, these women have never shied away from dragging each other and even involved their families .