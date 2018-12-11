Pulse List: 10 hottest male celebrities of 2018

news

Being a hot male celebrity means you've got your game is tight which also includes that your physical appearance gets the ladies falling all over for you.

For 2018, the hottest male celebrities cut across the various aspects of the entertainment industry. These guys have continued to succeed in their careers (relevance) and most definitely have been putting in a lot into their physical appearances.

So guys here are the hottest male celebrities in Nigeria for 2018.

10. Denola Grey

All eyes began to beam on a young handsome chap when we first saw him present on EbonyLife TV. Since then we've closely monitored the steady rise of his career not just as media personality but also a fashionista.

Denola Grey makes the 10 hottest male celebrities of 2018 because he has been able to stand out tall amongst his peers. His fashion style is top notch, he makes a suit look so easy to wear. However, in 2018, the media personality took it a step further as he made an appearance in the critically acclaimed TV drama series, 'Castle and Castle.' We got to see a different side of Denola.

9. Reminisce

A surprise appearance on this list is the bad boy looking rapper, Reminisce. Indeed Reminisce might not have been one of the most talked about celebrities at the beginning of the year, but he ended 2018 in a very bright and flourishing note.

Kemi Adetiba in 2018 released the most talked about movie of the year 'King Of Boys' and guess who made the interesting appearance? Reminisce off course. He played the role of 'Makanaki' a heartless man of the underworld. Now, what makes Reminisce special was his outstanding performance despite being his first time ever in front of the camera as an actor. Reminisce has the bad boy image locked and that is why ladies are falling for him .

8. Tobi Bakre

The third edition of Big Brother Naija was held in 2018 with a number of celebrities emerging from the reality TV show. One reality star that got everyone talking was Tobi Bakre. Tobi built a fan base for himself quickly when he was in the Big Brother Naija house thanks to the drama between him and Cee C. Many people thought he was going to win the reality show but he ended up third .

Post Big Brother Naija, Tobi Bakre has been everywhere from shows to gigs and snagging endorsements along the way. Hey, we should also add that he can never be caught looking bad. Tobi is a good dresser and handsome chap.

7. Femi Kuti

This list won't be complete if we don’t get representative for the zaddys. Femi Kuti being the 7th biggest male celebrity in 2018 comes with a lot of accolades. The music veteran had a very flourishing 2018. Femi Kuti is 56 and looks better than most men younger than him. Femi Kuti spent a better part of 2018 touring the world, visiting different cities like Madrid and Barcelona . He doesn't even look like he is going to be slowing down anytime soon.

In 2018, Afrobeat king released his 10th studio album. He also hosted a lot of people to the annual 'Felabration' event held in honour of his father and this year, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron was a guest at the Afrika Shrine . Another major visitor to the hosue of Femi Kuti in 2018 was Nigeria-Britsh singer, Seal . He ended the year with a spectacular performance at the Global Citizen Fest in South Africa.

6. 2Face Idibia

2Face Idibia has always been a ladies man and it doesn't look like that notion is going to be changing anytime soon. In 2018, 2Face Idibia remained one of the most talked about and searched male celebrities in Nigeria. His adorable relationship with his family was one of the talking points in 2018.

Career-wise, 2Face Idibia had a very good year. The music icon dropped one of the most played songs of the year 'Amaka' featuring Perruzi . Still the bad sharp guy, 2Baba still remains the MCM for a lot of ladies.

5. Falz

Falz is that celebrity we call multi-talented as he kind of perfects any craft he decides to venture into. The rapper had a very tremendous 2018 as he probably smiled to the bank all year. First was the AMVCA where he won an award for his role in 'New Money' and he went on to start a movement of stylish and fine looking young men, 'Sweet Boys Association.'

Another reason Falz was one of the biggest celebrity in 2018 was when he released the video to his song 'This Is Nigeria,' which was a remake of Danny Glover's 'This Is America.' The song got massive reviews and young Nigerians felt he was becoming the voice for Nigerians. Still, on his acting career, he also starred in EbonyLife's movie, 'Chief Daddy.'

4. Alex Iwobi

Since joining Arsenal FC and starting for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Alex Iwobi's popularity has continued to increase. Just like a number of sportsmen, Alex Iwobi is one celebrity who has a lot of ladies crushing on him. A look at his social media pages will give you a clear view of how the ladies can’t just stop admiring the 22-year-old footballer.

For 2018, Alex Iwobi career got a boost as he signed a long-term deal with Arsenal FC which will elapse in 2023. It didn't end there, he was part of the team that played in the World Cup which took place in 2018. Alex Iwobi with his other teammates helped the Super Eagles qualify for the Nations Cup which is billed for 2019 in Cameroon. Just so you all know, he is the most valued African footballer in Europe!

3. Wizkid

You can't but agree with us when we say Wizkid makes the list of the 10 hottest male celebrities of 2018. He was on the news every month achieving or breaking one record. If he wasn't filling the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in the United Kingdom, he had his Nike Jersey sold-out on the day of its release .

2018 indeed was an awesome year for Wizkid as he made some achievements that broke the internet. Like the time he walked the runway with Naomi Campbell for Dolce and Gabbana . These achievements kept the ladies storming his social media pages to reveal their undying love for him. Wizkid in 2018, got himself a special recognition from Minnesota as a day was set aside to celebrate him, 'Wizkid Day.' We can’t take away his hit song ‘Fever’ featuring Tiwa Savage, whose video got over a million views just a few hours after it’s release on Youtube

2. Burna Boy

A first timer to this list, Burna Boy has indeed had an incredible 2018. His 2018 achievements make him our second hottest male celebrity of the year. Burna Boy began the year with a lot of positive vibes and we knew he was indeed going to be one of the most talked celebrities of the year. In 2018, Burna Boy signed a major deal with Universal Records which was aimed at promoting his already flourishing career.

The handsome chap with the bad boy look toured a number of cities in the United Kingdom in 2018. His hit song 'Ye' has been one of the top songs of the year. We can't forget how the song got a boost when fans of Kanye West bumped into it while searching for the rapper's album which had the same title. Burna Boy is the ultimate bad boy of 2018.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ladies and gentlemen, our hottest male celebrity for 2018 is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Ebuka isn't just your favourite celeb but a ladies man. His fashion style is one which has become a movement in Nigeria. In 2018, Ebuka became known for breaking the Internet and social media with his well-tailored outfits .