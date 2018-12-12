Pulse List: 10 hottest female celebrities of 2018

news

As 2018 comes to an end, we take a look at 10 of the hottest female celebrities who have been relevant in the year while looking hot on the red carpet.

All the female celebrities on this list have had a strong year which has made them relevant. They also had us glued and spellbound to their Instagram accounts.

So guys here are the 10 hottest female celebrities in the land!

10. Ini Dima Okojie

Ini Dima Okojie makes the list for one of our hottest female celebrities of 2018 basically because she has become a sensation on the red carpet . Ini Dima Okojie shows up at every red carpet looking like she's about to steal the show . She never gets it wrong with her style and she definitely has been taking care of herself as she has maintained a really intimidating physique.

Career-wise, Ini Dima Okojie has continued to keep fans glued to their TV sets as she takes them through an interesting journey in the drama series 'BattleGround.' She also starred in 'Foreigner's God' with the likes of Pete Edochie and a host of others.

9. Jemima Osunde

Jemima Osunde is the typical example of beauty with brains and we all know why we call her that. Apart from having a successful career in the entertainment industry, she is also a college of medicine undergrad! Yep! For 2018 Jemima Osunde has been one of the busiest actors in the industry with a number of projects. She starred in movies like the critically acclaimed movie ' Lions Heart ,' and ' New Money .'

Her obvious acting prowess has made her remain in another season of MTV Base's 'Shuga.' Jemima Osunde is unarguably pretty, and will definitely be in the industry for a long time to come. In 2018 she also became the host of Ndani TV’s ‘Fashion Insider.’

8. Seyi Shay

We have female celebrities who are hot and we also have those female celebrities who are smokey hot. Seyi Shay is smokey hot and we think we all know it. In 2018, Seyi Shay had a very eventful year as she tried her hands in other things aside from music.

She made her movie debut in 'Lara And The Beats' where she gave a scintillating performance. She co-hosted The Headies this year and she apparently looked like she was made for the job. Lest we forget, Seyi Shey's released her EP in 2018, titled ‘Electric Package.’

7. Toni Tones

Toni Tones is the seventh hottest female celebrity for 2018 for so many reasons. Toni Tones starred in the most talked about movie in 2018, 'King Of Boys.' Just before we all got wowed by her acting skills in that movie she had starred in 'Lara And The Beats' and is currently, on AfricaMagic's 'Eve.'

Toni Tones is a black beauty with so much talent and she brought that to play in 2018.

6. DJ Cuppy

A first timer on this list, DJ Cuppy has earned her place this year as one of the 10 hottest female celebrities of 2018. She started the year with a bang and ended it with a bang. Only very few and hardworking celebrities can do that. You how we talk about those hot and beautiful women who don't need any makeup to glow? Yes DJ Cuppy is on that list as she is one effortlessly gorgeous woman.

In 2018 DJ Cuppy ventured into singing and she released a number of singles and collaborations . She was not just one of the hottest celebs of the year but one of the most talked about. Just in case you don't know, DJ Cuppy also gave scholarships to some lucky Nigerians in 2018 . Isn't that cute? She was even made an ambassador to the United Kingdom based Non-governmental organisation, Save The Children.

5. Toke Makinwa

The media personality makes this year's list this year again and we aren't even surprised. Ever taken a look at her Instagram page? You'd be dumbfounded at her hot and sexy figure . We can't take away the fact that she probably has the biggest celebrity wardrobe in Nigeria.

2018 was indeed a good year for the media personality as she was interviewed by CNN's 'African Voices.' It didn't end there, she launched various business including her luxury bag and makeup lines. She was also awarded the prestigious African Youth Awards in 2018 with a number of celebs.

4. Dakore Akande

We've seen celebrities reign for years and later go into obsolescence because of their inability to keep up with ever-changing celebrity world. Well, Dakore Akande has been in the game for years and has remained relevant and vibrant in the entertainment world. More interesting is that Dakore continues to glow like fine wine.

She starred in the law TV series in Nigeria in 2018 with her strong performance in EbonyLife's 'Castle And Castle’ and also in 'New Money.'

3. Cee-C

Big Brother Naija has always been on reality TV show gave birth to many celebrities. However, in some cases, we got to see these guys become way bigger than it was actually envisaged.

In 2018, we had the third edition of the reality show and one person who stood out from the other female housemates was Cee-C. She was the toast of every event as everyone wanted her in their shows and every fashion blog just wanted a piece of the latest fashionista in town . Post Big Brother Naija, Cee-C has come into her own as a hot dresser and society lady.

2. Genevieve Nnaji

The beautiful actress has remained ageless, looked stunning and kept fans and followers on social media amazed. Prior to 2018, Genevieve Nnaji had always kept a low profile on social media but in 2018, she decided to turn it up a notch. First, the now famous video where she danced to the popular dance move "Shaku Shaku." The moment that video dropped, the Internet went crazy.

Then she released her critically acclaimed movie 'Lionheart' which got so much international recognition. She was even a guest at CNN's Richard Quest's show , 'Quest Means Business.' Genevieve Nnaji indeed balled in 2018 as she even went further to sign with UTA , the agency representing some Hollywood big names including Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

1. Tiwa Savage

2018 has indeed been one of Tiwa Savage's best years in the entertainment industry with her making the headlines virtually every month. From her single 'Lova Lova' featuring Duncan Mighty which according to her, is the biggest song of her career to her 2017 song 'Malo' which hit over 20 million Youtube views in 2018 , it was just the beginning of an amazing year for her.