Pulse List: 10 celebrity baby arrivals of 2018

2018 was indeed a good year for a number of celebrities as they welcomed babies with their spouses.

From the beginning of the year until the end of 2018, it was one baby arrival or the other. Just so you know, it was a double celebration for some celebs as they welcomed twins with their partners.

As the year comes to an end we would love to share with you guys 10 Nigerian celebrities who had babies in 2018.

1. Naeto C

Naeto C and his wife, Nicole are inarguably one of the cutest celebrity couples in Nigeria. This couple welcomed their third child in November 2018 . Prior to that, they already had two adorable kids.

When the news broke that they were expecting a third child, many said Naeto C was about to score a hattrick. Well, he actually did as they, now how have three kids and the November baby was named Naeso. Like father like daughter.

2. Teju Babyface

Teju Babyface joined the list of celebrities who welcomed babies in 2018 and his story was really inspiring. Well, 2018 had more good news as comedian and MC, Teju Babyface welcomed not just one but twins with wife, Oluwatobiloba in April 2018.

Trust that with a news like that, there was going to be wild celebrations as Teju Babyface threw a lavish party for his twins after the child dedication held at one of the popular churches in Lagos. A number of celebrities stormed the party held to celebrate the twins.

3. Timaya

Timaya announced the arrival of his first son, Emmanuel, in July 2018 , and was pretty excited about it. And when the news broke that he had welcomed this third child with his second baby mama, it didn't take long for photos of the baby to begin to flood social media.

However, he later announced that he was done having kids. A little scoop guys, Jim Iyke is the godfather of Emmanuel and this didn't come as a surprise.

4. Linda Ikeji becomes a mother

Linda Ikeji spent the better part of 2018 actually achieving and breaking records in her personal life. From starting up her own TV channel to bagging an honorary doctorate degree from a university in the United States of America, she indeed didn't come to play in 2018.

Linda Ikeji broke the Internet when she announced that she was pregnant in May 2018. Nobody saw that coming, well, when the due date came in September 2018, Linda gave birth to a bouncing baby boy . Trust the millionaire media mogul as she went on to buy a Bentley Mulsanne worth N108M for her little tot.

5. Yvonne Jegede

Another couple who welcomed a baby late in 2018 is Yvonne Jegede and Olakunle Fawole. A year after the Nollywood couple got married in 2017 in a private wedding in Edo state, they kept fans and followers in the dark over Yvonne's pregnancy.

However, in November 2018, Yvonne Jegede shared photos of her new baby on her Instagram page. The first time mum gave birth to her baby far away in the United States of America which has sort of becoming the trend among Nigerian celebrities.

6. Queen Nwokoye

Some celebrities love to be in the limelight all the time while for some, their personal life is out of bounds for media and the general public. Queen Nwokoye is a celebrity who prefers to keep her personal life private.

In August when Queen Nwokoye welcomed a daughter with her husband, the news didn't break in her own Instagram page, rather it was a friend and colleague of the actress who revealed that she was now a mother. Queen, however, announced the arrival of her baby later on her Instagram page but you had to be smart enough to understand their post at that time.

7. Akpororo

Giving birth to a child brings so much joy to every family but when you get to have more than more one baby at once, twins to be precise, it definitely means double celebration for that household. In April 2018, Akpororo posted a video which was expected from every father who just received the news of the arrival of a set of twins .

His joy knew no bounds as he celebrated with friends when his wife gave birth to twins far away in the United States. Weeks after the birth of the twins, the comedian hosted friends and family to a party where he celebrated the arrival of his twins.

8. Sheyman

November 2018 was filled with baby arrivals among some of your favourite celebrities in Nigeria. Sheyman joined the list as he welcomed his second daughter with his wife . We all know how the music producer and singer loves to show off his first daughter on his Instagram page.

Looks like this would be the case of his new baby as we are going to be seeing a lot of photos of the new addition to his expanding and adorable family.

9. Chuddy K

If you thought we were done with the number of celebrities who gave birth to twins in 2018 then you thought wrong. The music star welcomed a set of twins in May 2018 and he was super excited about the arrival of his new bundles of joy.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and the adorable babies with smiles all over his face. He went on to caption the photo with a quote; "Overwhelming with joy..if anyone told me I was gn be baba beji I would have said its a lie...my angels are here," he wrote.

10. Tekno

On this list, Tekno and Lola Rae are the third celebrity couple to welcome a baby in 2018. In May 2018, Lola Rae gave birth to an adorable baby and Tekno announced the arrival of the baby in a cryptic message via his Instagram page.

Since the arrival of the baby, we've seen Tekno post adorable photos of the baby on his Instagram.