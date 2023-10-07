ADVERTISEMENT
Follow live updates of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

You can follow all the live updates about the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 here.

Pulse Influencer Awards is back for a third edition
18:54

Tonight promises to be a celebration of glamour, food and drinks, content creation, and networking opportunities.

18:51

The Pulse Influencer Awards is dedicated to celebrating the digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers, and is currently holding across all Pulse Africa markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire.

twitter.com
18:49

This is the third edition of the awards, for the third year running, and the theme of night is The Golden Era - Bold & Elegant.

18:48

Welcome to our coverage of the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

