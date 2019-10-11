It is no news that Nigerians woke up to a video on Tiwa Savage's Instagram page on Thursday, October 10, 2019, where three ladies were seen talking about her.

In that video, the ladies were making derogatory statements towards Tiwa Savage. At some point, one of the unidentified ladies was heard saying ''She is a fool." Even though it is not clear who she was insulting, it won't be wrong if everyone thinks these comments were made towards Tiwa Savage.

It would be interesting to note that the video on Tiwa Savage's Instagram page wasn't recorded recently but about a year ago. According to a source at City FM who spoke to us, that video was old.

Our source also revealed that only one person in that video is a staff of CITY FM, insisting that the video was only meant to blackmail the OAP in question. Our source also wonders why this video is being released at this time because Tiwa Savage was at their studio last week and was a guest at the same OAP's show.

Our source also wonders why this video is being released at this time because Tiwa Savage was at their studio last week and was a guest at the same OAP's show.

Even though a lot of people think one of the ladies in the video insulted Tiwa Savage, our inside source thinks otherwise.

"We all have our opinion about other people. She be die-hard Tiwa fan. She did not abuse her, gun to my head," our source said.

Even though a lot of people think one of the ladies in the video insulted Tiwa Savage, our inside source thinks otherwise. [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Since that video went viral, several people have contested the authenticity of it. For some, it was doctored before whoever decided to be a good Samaritan handed it over to Tiwa Savage.

Since that video went viral, several people have contested the authenticity of it. For some, it was doctored before whoever decided to be a good Samaritan handed it over to Tiwa Savage.[Instagram/TiwaSavage] Instagram/Tiwa Savage

One thing that a lot of people will be thinking about is who recorded the video and what was the motive? We get it, the guys at City FM made a rookie move by not being conscious of their environment before making their 'personal' observations and comments.

From her post on Instagram, it is obvious that Tiwa Savage isn't finding these comments funny and we don't know what she is going to do to these ladies as she has threatened fire and brimstone. [Instagram/Tiwa Savage]

From her post on Instagram, it is obvious that Tiwa Savage isn't finding these comments funny and we don't know what she is going to do to these ladies as she has threatened fire and brimstone.