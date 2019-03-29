The movie star in an exclusive chat with PULSE said the reason she visited the pastor in South Africa was because of her bedridden aunt based in the United States of America. According to Oge Okoye, her mother had wanted to visit the man of God to seek help for her sister who had cancer. She went to reveal how she decided go visit the pastor so she could stand in for her aunt.

"I traveled to Spain to see my mum as usual and she told me how she came across the Youtube channel of AMI church and have been following them ever since because of what God is doing in the church..through Alpha Lukau. So my mum said she wanted to go there because of her younger sister(My aunt) in the United States who is a cancer patient, wheelchair bound and is bedridden...So due to Mum's age, I didn't want her making that long journey so I requested for my aunt's pictures and promised her that I would visit the church so I can stand in for her as a point of contact," she said.

Oge Okoye said she still can't fathom how people would fabricate false stories about her visit to the church in South Africa. She also said that was disappointed in the people spreading the gist around that she was paid to visit the church.

"That was how I visited AMI on the 16th of October 2018, Last year. Go on Youtube and see. So please is anything wrong in seeking the face of God or standing in the gap for my sick aunty? I really don't understand people and how they fabricate stories. Meanwhile how much do Nigerians think I will be paid to do the unimaginable? Whoever said that...May God visit their home with the same bitter pill to swallow IJN. AMEN," she concluded.

Oge Okoye's response is coming barely 24 hours after a video of her receiving a prophecy from the controversial South African pastor, Alpha Lukau went viral.

Oge Okoye in tears as she visits controversial South African pastor [Video]

In a video shared on Daddy Freeze's Instagram page on Thursday, March 28, 2019, and has now gone viral, Oge Okoye is seen weeping as she gets a prophecy from the controversial man of God. Alph Lukau in the video tells the Nollywood actress that there are certain people they need to pray against from her life;

"I am speaking acceleration...somebody gat to help you because there are some people we gat to root out because they do not want you to become a media story, do you understand. I just don't want media story. There are some people that we need to kick out then they will know that you came to see Alph Lukau," he said.

The South African pastor then goes on to prophesy on Oge Okoye's daughter who accompanied her to the church.