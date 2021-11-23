RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra shuts down Nick Jonas split rumours with thirsty comment

She has however removed his surname from all her social media accounts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas [Instagram/NickPriyankaJonas]

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has shut down rumours that her marriage with Nick Jonas has collapsed.

The beauty queen gave hints that all is well with her celebrity marriage after she commented on the singer's workout video.

“Damn! I just died in your arms…,” she wrote.

The 'Quantico' actress first gave hints about a crisis in their young marriage after she removed her surname from all her social media pages.

It is not clear why the beauty queen turned actress removed the surname from her social media pages.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in early 2018. By July of that same year, Nick proposed to the actress.

They went on to wed in a lavish three-day celebration in December 2018 and went on to host four more wedding receptions.

