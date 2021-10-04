The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, October 4, 2021, where she recounted the sad incident.

"This is a video of me when I was so depressed and sad, June 27th 2021 hands down the worst day of my life," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"After celebrating for weeks and preparing for my new bundle, started shopping for baby clothes, shopping for maternity sexy clothes, planning pregnancy photoshoots for when my tummy gets bigger, planning baby shower was so excited that my baby will be born in Dec/Jan and be a Capricorn like me".

"Well God had other plans I rushed to the hospital cuz of severe abdominal pains I was scared for my baby and was praying to God to please protect my baby for me."

"The doctor told me that I had an ectopic pregnancy and if they don’t rush me in for surgery immediately my Fallopian tube will burst and I’ll have internal bleeding and die immediately,"

"I cried, my heart was broken, I was like why me God why. I called my mom immediately we both cried and she prayed for me so I was rushed in. Woke up the next morning with the worst pain, stitches on my tummy, I couldn’t use the bathroom or even walk, I was alone all by myself no one there for me or to take care of me it was hard.''

"I named my baby ANGEL I would have been 6/7 months pregnant with ANGEL now. I’m sharing my story today to uplift someone out there going through it right now, whatever it is don’t give up don’t allow depression to win, it’s hard I know but just put your head up and be strong it’s going to get better I promise you just put your trust in God... Deleting soon," she concluded.