Princess Shyngle reportedly attempts suicide, hospitalised

news

There are unconfirmed reports that Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle attempted to commit suicide and is presently in the hospital receiving treatments.

According to blogger, Instablog9ja, the actress was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Lagos. Reports have it that the actress took an overdose of a medication and drank bleach. Fortunately, she was rescued by a neighbor, who rushed her to Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki.

The blog reports that it has obtained exclusive photos of the actress who is said to be in a critical condition. Her condition has been stabilised by the doctors but she is still in a watch list.

It is not clear what the motive behind her decision to take her life, but we promise to bring to you more on this story as it develops. For many who know Princess Shyngle, she is known not really for her acting skills but for the raunchy photos and controversial statements she makes on social media.

ALSO READ: Princess Shyngle causes stir with eye popping cleavage revealing dress

"99.9% of the guys I’ve ever dated couldn't satisfy me sexually"-Princess Shyngle says

Princess Shyngle says 99.9% of the men she has dated couldn't satisfy her sexually . In a since-deleted post, the voluptuous actress revealed how she has been keeping herself busy sexually for a year now on her Instagram page.

"Some of you all wonder how I’ve been single over a year well that’s the secret You all my s3xy dildo it satisfies me than 99.9% of the guys I’ve ever dated," the post read. She has however deleted the post from her page.

Princess Shyngle is one celebrity who is always in the news for making controversial statements. Just like the time she took on the controversial topic of having sex on the first day which she said doesn't make the person cheap.

Princess Shyngle says sex on a 1st date doesn't make you cheap

Ghana-based Gambian actress/ model, Princess Shyngle, has asserted that she doesn't see any big deal about having sex on the first date . To the actress, it is just relationship ‘interview’ and if you’re called back then you got the job.

Princess Shyngle made this assertion on Instagram as a caption to a photo she shared. The actress looked entirely voluptuous wearing a body-hugging dress with a bump bag across her slender waist.