Prince Williams has broken his silence since his brother Harry and wife Meghan Markle made some allegations during their interview with Oprah.

Prince Williams while answering questions from the press on Thursday, March 11, 2021, said the British royals are not racist.

"We’re very much not a racist family,” he insisted.

William is the first British royal family member to have spoken in public since Harry and Meghan's explosive interview.

However, the monarch had previously released a carefully worded statement concerning the crisis in the family.