Prince Harry speaks on mother's death, says the only reason Meghan didn't kill herself was that she didn't want him to lose another loved one

Harry made this known in his new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry spoke about the memories of his late helpless mother being tormented by the media.

AFP

"It was a puzzling life and, unfortunately, when I think about my mom the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one, over and over again: Strapped in the car, seatbelt across. My brother in the car as well, and my mother driving and being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on," he said.

"Without question, I was so angry with what happened to [Diana] and the fact that there was no justice at all. Nothing came from that. The same people who chased her into the tunnel, photographed her dying on the backseat of that car."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

The soon-to-be father of two also spoke about his wife Meghan's struggle with royal life, specifically the night of a charity event in January 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall.

"The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mom and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life — with a baby inside of her, our baby," Harry said.

Harry said when he noticed how "history was repeating itself" during his relationship with Meghan, he was adamant about not letting another woman close to him get mistreated by the press.

Pulse Nigeria

Harry said his biggest regret was not making more of a stance earlier on in his relationship with his wife and calling out the racism when he did.