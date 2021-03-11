British royal Prince Harry is said to have inherited over $13M from his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to PageSix, the inheritance was originally around $8.9M which grew with investments and as the principle accrued interest.

Harry and his brother William, began receiving their inheritances at the age of 25, with the full amount arriving by the age of 30, and Harry took home approximately $13M.

It would be recalled that during his now-famous interview with Oprah, Harry revealed that he had been cut off financially by the royal family and they were only able to survive due to the inheritance left to him by his mother.

“I have what my mum left me and without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said.

Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah for one of the biggest interviews of the decade (CBS)

When Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle first moved to the United States after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family, they were accommodated by some friends including Tyler Perry who gave them one of his sprawling mansions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home [PageSix]

However, in August 2020, the couple bought a palatial home in Montecito, California.

The property cost the royals $14.5M.