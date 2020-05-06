Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their son, Archie's first birthday, and his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth is sending her best wishes.

In a tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of the British royal family, the Queen celebrated her great-grandson with a cute photo and message to mark his first birthday.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Balloon. Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild," the tweet read.

Daily Mail says Harry and Meghan plan to treat Archie to an 'organic, sugar-free cake', a splash around in their pool and a video call with the Cambridge children as part of his birthday celebrations.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in 2019.

The couple got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.