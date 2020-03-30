President Donald Trump of the United States of America says, his country won't be footing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $1M security bills after they relocated to the country.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to the United States of America from Canada a few weeks ago.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Sunday, March 29, 2020, the president said even though he is a friend and admirer of the Queen of England, Harry and Meghan will be paying for their own security details in the US.

President Donald Trump of the United States of America says, his country won't be footing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $1M security bills after they relocated to the country. ASSOCIATED PRESS

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.

"Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" he tweeted.

It would be recalled that PEOPLE had announced a few days ago, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had relocated to the United States of America.

It would be recalled that PEOPLE had announced a few days ago, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had relocated to the United States of America. [Instagram/SussexRoyal]

It was also reported that they will be living in a secluded compound in Los Angeles, Meghan’s hometown and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England. [Instagram/SussexRoyal]

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England. They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.