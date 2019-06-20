The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have officially left the foundation established by Prince Williams and Kate Middleton.

According to PageSix, the Kensington announced the latest development, explaining that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be establishing their own independent foundation.

The new foundation will support their charitable endeavors which will be a spin-off from the original foundation. However, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton will continue to run their foundation.

The decision to break away from the Royal Foundation is seen as the final step in the division of the couples’ public duties and comes following the conclusion of a review into its structure. The Royals will continue to work on joint projects, such as the Heads Together campaign, PageSix revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest decision might be part of the couple's plan to stand on their own. The royal couple recently welcomed their first child who they named Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

A few months ago, Prince Harry Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie. The official Twitter page of the royal family also announced the delivery of the baby.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth," the tweet read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 in a star-studded wedding held in England. The news of the couple expecting their first child first broke in 2018 during their visit to Australia and the world was pretty excited about the news.