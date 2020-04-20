Prince Harry and Meghan say it will no longer be business as usual with some UK tabloids as they sever ties with them.

The couple says they will no longer be having any collaboration and engagements with the four selected UK tabloids because of the 'false' coverage they have received from them over the years, PageSix reports.

"It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason,” the couple wrote in the letter to The Daily Mail, The Sun, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express," the letter read.

"When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know — as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.

The couple went on to say their decision was not done to avoid criticism from the media.

"It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting,” it read. “Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.

The couple recently relocated to the United States of America from Canada where they briefly stayed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.