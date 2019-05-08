Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named their son a rather unexpected name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The announcement was made by the official Instagram page of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. This latest event occurred as the baby was introduced to his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.''

Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the first time revealed their baby to the public.

The couple introduced Baby Sussex to the world via a photocall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. According to British Vogue, during the brief interview, in which they chose not to share the name of their first born, Meghan said: “It's magic, it's pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy.”

The new mother, who wore a white tuxedo dress by Grace Wales Bonner and Manolo Blahnik heels for the occasion, added, “He has the sweetest temperament. He is really calm. He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days.”

It would be recalled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child together a few days ago.