Primeboy in police custody after being declared wanted in Mohbad's case

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

After being declared wanted by the police as a prime suspect, he turned himself in.

Primeboy was declared wanted by the Police in the ongoing investigation into Mohbad's death
The update on the ongoing case was provided by SP Benjamin Hundeyin the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State police command. In his tweet posted on Thursday, October 5, 2023, he revealed that the prime suspect turned himself in after being declared wanted yesterday October 4, 2023.

His tweet read, "Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions."

Going on, he assured the public of his unwavering dedication to attaining justice for the late singer Mohbad who passed away on September 12, 2023. Hundeyin stressed that the police would be thorough and meticulous in their ongoing investigations into his death.

"The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice," he added.

The investigations were officially launched on September 18, 2023, following the public outcry for justice for Mohbad who died suddenly. After the investigations began, the singer's body was dug up shortly after and transported to the coroner for an autopsy. The autopsy was conducted and completed, but the results have not been made public.

After videos showing the harassment Mohbad suffered at the hands of Naira Marley and the Marlian record music label, surfaced online the public began to clamour for Marley's arrest. However, Marley and his associate Sam Larry were out of the country at the time.

Upon being invited for questioning by the police, Marley and Larry returned to assist with the investigations. Shortly after their arrival, the warrant for Primeboy's arrest was publicised.

Within this time Marley and Larry have been remanded by the magistrate court to police custody for 21 days, while the investigations proceed.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

